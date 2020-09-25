Machine Gun Kelly to perform exclusive livestream shows next month

Machine Gun Kelly has announced two livestream concerts to celebrate the release of his latest studio album, ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

The shows will kick off next month at famed Los Angeles venue the Roxy. Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who served as executive producer on ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ and is a frequent collaborator and friend of Kelly’s, will join him for the first livestream on October 1, when the pair will perform the new album in full.

The following weekend on October 8, Kelly will perform his fourth studio album ‘Hotel Diablo’, in full, also from the Roxy. The shows kick off at 6pm PDT/9pm EDT (2am BST on October 2 and 9). Tickets are now available here.

‘Tickets To My Downfall’, released today (September 25), marks a change in creative direction for the US rapper for his fifth studio album, who adopts punk rock rhythms and spitting vocal melodies.

The album sees Kelly collaborate with several notable artists on several tracks, including Halsey, Trippie Redd, Blackbear and Iann Dior.

Last week, Kelly shared the behind-the-scenes cover shoot video for the album. In it we see the moment Kelly – real name Colson Baker – found out the image he’d signed 13,000 times for fans was being used without approval and was subsequently forced to change it.