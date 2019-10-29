Machine Gun Kelly vows to “get help” after pushing roadie during recent show

"Lost my boy over that shit."

Machine Gun Kelly has vowed to “get help” after footage emerged of him pushing a roadie on stage at a recent live show.

The Ohio rapper was performing at the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago on Friday evening (October 25) when he appeared to engage in a physical altercation with a stagehand.

Footage obtained by TMZ shows the musician – real name Colson Baker – shoving the crew member a number of times while the lights were on, before he jumps from a stage platform. It’s reported that the outburst stemmed from a fault with Machine Gun Kelly’s guitar ahead of his ‘Hollywood Whore’ solo.

You can see the video below.

MGK took to Twitter the following day (October 26) to explain that “frustrations from [his] personal life came out on the stage” during the performance. “Sorry to my fans and my band,” he added. “I’ll get help after tour is over.”

In a follow-up tweet, he said: “I’m just addressing the obvious. Anyways, [the] tour is nowhere near over so let’s go up till the calendar hits 2020.” Later, he wrote: “Lost my boy over that shit.”

Earlier this month, two members of Machine Gun Kelly’s crew were arrested after allegedly attacking actor Gabriel ‘G-Rod’ Rodriguez. According to Rodriguez, the incident occurred after he confronted MGK for calling Eminem’s daughter Hailie “hot as fuck” when she was 16-years-old.

Meanwhile, G-Eazy has explained how Kid Cudi helped him settle his feud with Machine Gun Kelly.