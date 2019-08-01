Machine Gun Kelly wants to “cancel Swedish fish” until A$AP Rocky is freed

Rocky recently pleaded not guilty to assault

Machine Gun Kelly has called for gummy sweets Swedish Fish to be banned until A$AP Rocky is freed.

In a clip posted by TMZ, which you can watch below, the rapper was asked whether a number of Swedish products should be banned.

“Fuck Swedish Fish, man. Cancel Swedish Fish until A$AP’s free,” he replied.

Despite originally being invented by Swedish confectionary brand Malaco in the 1950s, unfortunately for Kelly, they are now made by American company Mondelēz International and they are produced in factories located in Ontario, Canada and Turkey.

Rappers including Tyga and Tyler the Creator have refused to play shows in the Scandinavian country ever again following the rapper’s arrest. A change.org petition, campaigning for his release also now has over 630,000 signatures. Other rappers including Quavo and Skepta have also chimed in on the arrest.

A$AP Rocky recently pleaded not guilty to assault charges in Sweden following his imprisonment in the country. The 30-year-old claimed he acted in self defence on the first day of the trial.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained in connection with a street fight in Stockholm on June 30 and later charged with assault causing actual bodily harm. He has been in custody since July 3 and has been forced to cancel a string of high-profile European festival appearances.

Meanwhile, Kelly recently spoke about the moment he came up with Eminem diss track ‘Rap Devil’, revealing that he came up with the first verses while drunk in a locker room.

Kelly released his new album ‘Hotel Diablo‘ last month.

The rapper returns to the UK to perform at Reading & Leeds Festival this month, before a run of headline shows call at Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham and London.