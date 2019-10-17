Machine Gun Kelly’s crew arrested after attacking actor Gabriel Rodriguez

The incident occurred last year.

Two members of Machine Gun Kelly‘s crew have been arrested after they allegedly attacked actor Gabriel ‘G-Rod’ Rodriguez.

As TMZ reports, Brandon “Slim” Allen and John “Rook” Cappellety turned themselves into authorities earlier this week, a year after the incident occurred at a Hampton Inn Hotel in Georgia.

CCTV footage shows Allen, Cappellety and their associate Lamar Reed attacking the 41-year-old actor in the hotel lobby.

READ MORE: Vomit! Broken bones! Oasis! Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly on wild nights out and working together Slim and Rook, who is also MGK’s drummer, were both charged with misdemeanour battery causing substantial harm. Reed is still wanted for the same charges.

According to Rodriguez, the attack occurred after he confronted MGK for calling Eminem’s daughter Hailie “hot as fuck” when she was 16-years-old. At the time of the attack, MGK’s comments came to the fore once more as he publicly feuded with Eminem.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Rodriguez tells MGK: “I’m gonna say it because it has to be said, you’re a pussy for going for family!”

Rodriguez subsequently called MGK a “coward” after the attack and claimed he filed a lawsuit against the rapper for allegedly instructing his crew to carry out the attack. Rodriguez also sued the hotel for negligence.

Rook and Slim were released from Fulton County Jail on on a $2,000 surety bond.

In August, Kelly also played one of his biggest UK shows to date at Reading & Leeds festivals.