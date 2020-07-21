Machine Gun Kelly has shared a snippet of an upcoming pop-punk track called ‘Concert For Aliens’ – watch the clip below.

The Ohio rapper – real name Colson Baker – is set to drop his fifth studio album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ later this year, and has previewed the project with ‘Bloody Valentine’. A release date for the LP has not yet been revealed.

Appearing on Good Morning America this week, MGK reunited with his friend and collaborator Travis Barker to tease his next single. The rapper later posted the clip to his Twitter account to confirm that ‘Concert For Aliens’ will arrive early next month.

Advertisement

“New snippet we performed is called ‘Concert For Aliens’ coming to planet earth August 5th!!” he captioned the video while also tagging Barker, who plays drums on the energetic cut.

new snippet we performed is called “Concert For Aliens” 👽🎸coming to planet earth August 5th!! @travisbarker #TicketsToMyDownfall pic.twitter.com/4lmEdKUXYt — Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) July 20, 2020

The Blink-182 sticksman took on production duties on ‘Bloody Valentine’, with pair also joining forces earlier this year on a cover of Paramore‘s ‘Misery Business’.

Speaking on Apple Music’s Beats 1 earlier this year, MGK discussed his team-up with Barker on ‘Tickets To My Downfall’: “We’ve been great friends for a decade. So this was just like, ‘Hey, let’s just do a random day of work.’ The energy was so immense that came from it…

“And it was so powerful that Travis was like, ‘Fuck it, I’m blocking off two months of my life and we’re doing this album.’ So I know it has some of that feel and some of that album’s classic nostalgia in this because otherwise we wouldn’t have just stopped everything we were doing to do this.”

Advertisement

The new single comes good on Machine Gun Kelly’s promise to release a “pop-punk album” in 2020, having previously stated that his next record would be “rock”. The change in direction was first hinted at last summer, when Baker tweeted: “Ten years later, people still don’t understand this one simple fact: you can’t box me into one genre.”