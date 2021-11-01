Machine Head and Amon Amarth announce 2022 UK and European arena tour

Machine Head and Amon Amarth have announced a joint UK and European arena tour for next year – see the full list of dates below.
The US and Swedish metal bands will co-headline the ‘Vikings And Lionhearts’ tour between September and October 2022 with support from new Swedish band The Halo Effect.
The tour kicks off on September 8 at Nottingham’s Motorpoint arena before wrapping at Germany’s Schleyerhalle on October 22.
Tickets go on general sale here this Friday (November 5) at 10am local time, with artist and venue pre-sales available from 10am this Wednesday (November 3). Live Nation’s pre-sale happens at 10am this Thursday (November 4).
Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn said: “Head Cases and Lionhearts rejoice! It is with great pleasure we announce our triumphant return to your land to crush skulls, pummel circle pits, and deplete your beer supply!! Only this time we will not be alone. That’s right! For the first time in nearly a decade, Machine Head will be foregoing our usual ‘Evenings with…’ to join forces with our battle-hardened brothers in the all-powerful Amon Amarth, plus their fellow countrymen, The Halo Effect.
“This absolute monster of a tour will kick off Autumn 2022 and will be the most devastating night of your metal lives. So get ready to raise your fists, raise your glasses, and bang your heads with us at the heaviest tour of the year! No one can resist the pure power of this epic alliance. We are coming for you!”
Machine Head are set to close the show on all UK dates.
Machine Head and Amon Amarth ‘Vikings And Lionhearts’ tour 2022:
SEPTEMBER
Thursday 8 – NOTTINGHAM, UK, Motorpoint Arena
Friday 9 – CARDIFF, UK, Motorpoint Arena
Saturday 10 – LONDON, UK, The SSE Arena, Wembley
Monday 12 – MANCHESTER, Uk AO Arena
Tuesday 13 – DUBLIN, Ireland, 3Arena
Friday 16 – ZURICH, Switzerland, Hallenstadion
Saturday 17 – VIENNA, Austria, Stadthalle
Sunday 18 – KRAKOW, Poland, Tauron Arena
Tuesday 20 – TALLINN, Estonia, Saku Arena
Wednesday 21 – HELSINKI, Finland, Ice Hall
Friday 23 – OSLO, Norway, Spektrum
Saturday 24 – STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Hovet
Monday 26 – COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Forum Black Box
Tuesday 27 – HAMBURG, Germany, Barclays Arena
Wednesday 28 – FRANKFURT, Germany, Festhalle
Friday 30 – OBERHAUSEN, Germany, König Pilsener Arena
OCTOBER
Saturday 01 – BERLIN, Germany Velodrome
Sunday 02 – AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Afas Live
Tuesday 04 – MILAN, Italy, Lorenzini District
Thursday 06 – BARCELONA, Spain, Sant Jordi
Friday 07 – MADRID, Spain, Vistalegre
Saturday 08 – LA CORUNA, Spain, Coliseum
Sunday 09 – LISBON, Portugal, Campo Pequeno
Wednesday 12 – PARIS, France, Zenith
Friday 14 – MUNICH, Germany, Olympiahalle
Saturday 15 – LEIPZIG, Germany, Arena
Sunday 16 – PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Tipsport Arena
Tuesday 18 – BUDAPEST, Hungary, Barba Negra
Thursday 20 – ESCH SUR ALZETTE, Luxembourg, Rockhal
Friday 21 – BRUSSELS, Belgium, Forest National
Saturday 22 – STUTTGART, Germant, Schleyerhalle
Amon Amarth added: “Vikings, we are called to raid again! They said it couldn’t be done, but epic measures must be taken in these turbulent times. Amon Amarth is joining forces with our long-time lion-hearted friends in the almighty Machine Head to carve a path of destruction across Europe next Autumn.
“Your heathen souls must witness the full display of production by both bands, for what will be the most monumental metal event of the year. Joining the plunder will be Sweden’s The Halo Effect who absolutely embody the spirit of the legendary Gothenburg sound. Keep an eye out for more news from us, as it’s almost time to grab your oars and row to victory. Stay safe, stay strong and raise your horns!”
