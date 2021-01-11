Machine Head’s Robb Flynn responds to abusive comments following Capitol riots poem

Machine Head‘s Robb Flynn has shared a number of abusive comments he’s received since the release of his recent poem, ‘Vomitous Creatures And Cretins’.

The poem, which was written to address last week’s Capitol riots, called those who took part in the siege “charlatans with no morals“, adding that “the Maga’s have come, to the tune of Trump’s pied piper beckoning⁠/ And with nary a scratch, a few cans of teargas, to the terrorist attempting a coup⁠.”

The frontman has now shared a few hateful and abusive direct messages he’s received since posting the poem, brushing them off because he’s “literally dealt with this for 30 years”.

“Good times in my DMs today,” he began his Instagram post. “Listen to me… I have literally dealt with this for 30 years. Before it was in mail and hand written letters, then it was emails and message boards, now it’s DMs and the comment section.

“Just so we’re all crystal clear… I am not going anywhere. I will not shut up.”

As the post goes on, Flynn requests that those who don’t agree with his politics, or like what he posts, unfollow him. “No-one is forcing you to be here,” he said. “You are free to speak your opinions here, as long as you are respectful and not spamming, and I keep a pretty long leash on what is ​‘respectful’.

“And for those of you who did write this to me, consider this a warning. I purposefully left your names off of this post. This is the last time I will do that. Let there be no mistake, I will not hesitate to Dox you the fuck out.

“I’ve been a public figure for most of my adult life, I’m used to people threatening me, I had over 1000 death threats after the ​‘racism in metal’ video [which called out Phil Anselmo in 2016]. I still get death threats at least twice a week. I accept it for what it is.”

Flynn concluded: “But the second people start threatening my wife and my kids, you’ve crossed the line, a line I will not ever accept. Don’t believe me? FUCKING BRING IT!!”

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has charged Donald Trump with inciting an insurrection in new impeachment papers.

Democrats are readying a second bid to impeach the outgoing President after the US Capitol building was stormed by Trump supporters last week (January 6). Trump himself refused to condemn those involved and told them in a since-deleted video message: “I love you”.

Now, a group of House Democrats have formally introduced an article impeachment against the President, charging him with “incitement to insurrection”.