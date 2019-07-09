Machine Head’s Robb Flynn to mark the second anniversary of Chris Cornell’s death with tribute concert

The Soundgarden and Audioslave man passed away in 2017

Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn is teaming up with Soundgarden and Alice In Chains tribute band Rusty Chains to mark the second anniversary of Chris Cornell‘s death.

Cornell died on May 17, 2017 after suicide by hanging.

Flynn will be performing landmark Soundgarden album ‘Badmotorfinger’ in its entirety with Rusty Chains at the Verdi Club in San Francisco on July 19. A second set will also see Flynn and co perform a series of Chris Cornell and Audioslave tracks.

All female Nirvana tribute band, In Uterus, will also be performing on the night. All proceeds will go to San Francisco Suicide Prevention charity.

Earlier this year on the anniversary of Cornell’s death, Tom Morello and Serj Tankian paid tribute to the late singer by performing Audioslave’s 2002 single ‘Like A Stone’ at Sonic Temple Music + Arts Festival in Columbus, Ohio.

Morello, who played alongside Cornell in Audioslave, also previously backed a fan’s petition to name a photographed black hole after the late frontman, in homage to the Soundgarden song ‘Black Hole Sun’.

At the time he said: “I heard that. I think that would be really nice. I don’t know who you send that petition to, but I’d be happy to officially add my name to that…That seems absolutely appropriate.”

Meanwhile, three-quarters of Machine Head’s original line-up are set to reunite for a 25th anniversary tour later this year.

Flynn, guitarist Logan Mader, and drummer Chris Kontos will hit the road together in October. The tour begins in Germany in October and arrive sin the UK the following month.