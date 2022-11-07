Macklemore shares details of new album ‘BEN’ alongside 2023 UK and European tour

Macklemore has shared further details about his new album ‘BEN’ alongside announcing 2023 UK and European tour dates.
The US rapper is following up his last solo album, 2017’s ‘Gemini’, with ‘BEN’ on March 3, 2023 (pre-save/pre-order here). Today (November 7) the artist has revealed the album artwork, which you can view further below.
Macklemore has announced a 19-date UK and European tour in support of his third album next year. It kicks off on April 4 at Dublin’s 3Arena before heading to the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and Denmark, and wraps in Oslo, Norway on May 9.
Tickets go on general sale here from 10am local time this Thursday (November 10).
Macklemore’s ‘The BEN’ tour dates 2023:
APRIL
Tuesday 04 – Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
Friday 07 – Glasgow, UK O2 Academy
Sunday 09 – Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse
Tuesday 11 – Birmingham, UK O2 Academy
Wednesday 12 – London, UK O2 Academy Brixton
Sunday 16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live
Monday 17 – Brussels, Belgium Forest National
Tuesday 18 – Paris, France Zenith
Friday 21 – Cologne, Germany Palladium
Saturday 22 – Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall
Monday 24 – Munich, Germany Zenith
Tuesday 25 – Offenbach, Germany Stadthalle
Thursday 27 – Hamburg, Germany Edel Optics Arena
Saturday 29 – Warsaw, Poland EXPO XXI Hall 1
Sunday 30 – Vienna, Austria Stadthalle
MAY
Tuesday 02 – Zurich, Switzerland Samsung Hall
Thursday 04 – Milan, Italy Alcatraz
Sunday 07 – Copenhagen, Denmark Vega Main Hall
Tuesday 09 – Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene
Macklemore’s return to the European live circuit comes off the heels of his latest release, ‘FAITHFUL’ featuring NLE Choppa. He also recently supported Imagine Dragons on their North American tour.
Last year, the rapper revealed in an interview that he relapsed on drugs during the COVID pandemic.
Appearing on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, the ‘Thrift Shop’ rapper explained that he relapsed in 2020 after 12 years of sobriety.
Opening up on the brief blip in his sobriety, Macklemore said that he’d been inspired to speak out after Shepard admitted in a September 2020 episode that he too had relapsed after 16 years.