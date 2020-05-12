Mad Cool 2020 say festival “will not happen on the current dates”

Mad Cool Festival 2020 “will not happen on the current dates”, it has been confirmed.

Organisers of the Madrid event, which was due to take place between July 8-11, shared the update via their official social media channels this evening (May 12) as the coronavirus crisis continues to disrupt live music.

“Today, we have to tell you in all honesty, that the festival won’t happen on the current dates,” the official statement reads.

“During all these weeks, and considering the course of events, we have been working on different scenarios. The most real and practical one is to move the festival to 2021, same dates.”

We want to thank you for your patience & understanding. We want you to have, first hand, information about where things stand with the festival as you are what make this possible. There will be solutions for every case. Many thank & take care. pic.twitter.com/1aJC7Ai5eP — Mad Cool Festival (@madcoolfestival) May 12, 2020

Mad Cool organisers go on to say that they hope to roll over “most of the artists” booked for 2020 to next year’s edition, should this be the course of action taken. A number of “new names” would also be added to the revised line-up.

“We will be back next year with a new edition that we hope exceeds your expectations. Your loyalty demands that we do not disappoint you.”

Ticketholders have been told that they will be able to receive a refund or alternatively keep their passes which will be valid for the next Mad Cool Festival. You can read the full statement in the above post.

Mad Cool 2020 was due to feature headline performances from Billie Eilish, Kings Of Leon and The Killers. Also booked to top the bill was Taylor Swift, who pulled out last month as she shelved all her scheduled 2020 shows.

Earlier today, Reading & Leeds 2020 was cancelled due to the current outbreak. You can find the full list of affected festivals and concerts here.