Mad Cool announces festival site improvements for 2024

Mad Cool has announced a series of improvements to the festival site in time for the 2024 edition.

The festival is set to return to the Spanish city of Madrid for the seventh time later this summer, running between July 10 and July 13.

Now, before the 2024 instalment kicks off – with artists including Dua Lipa, Pearl Jam and Bring Me The Horizon leading the line-up – the festival organisers have announced a list of improvements made to the site.

Advertisement

Taking place at the Iberdrola Music venue, the enhancements come following audience feedback, and include a reduction of capacity going forward. Unlike previous years, Mad Cool 2024 will now have a reduced capacity, to improve the flow of people both inside and outside the venue and reduce the queues across the site.

Additionally, 2024 will also see the number of stages at the festival site reduced from eight to six – an adjustment to once again aid the flow of people, as well as minimise schedule clashes and prevent noise bleed across stages.

Elsewhere, more bathroom facilities and water supply points will be added, as well as an increased number of wristband charging points and more relaxing areas across the space.

More food options will also be added to the restaurant area, as will more bar spaces. Screens around the stages will also be larger than before, and more will be installed.

Finally, there have been improvements to accessible areas for this year’s festival – improving the experience for all individuals with disabilities and/or functional diversity – and the festival has been extended by an extra day to prevent scheduling conflicts.

Advertisement

Dua Lipa will headline on the first day, and other performances on the opening night include those from The Smashing Pumpkins, Garbage, Janelle Monáe, Nothing But Thieves, Tom Odell and more.

Thursday, July 11, will see grunge icons Pearl Jam take to the stage as headliners – six years since they last appeared at the Madrid festival. They will be joined by Greta Van Fleet, Keane, Michael Kiwanuka, Larkin Poe and others.

Pop-punk veterans Sum 41 will headline the penultimate day alongside Jessie Ware and Tom Morello, while Bring Me The Horizon, Avril Lavigne, Arlo Parks, Ashnikko, The Gaslight Anthem and Genesis Owusu will perform on the final night.

Tickets are available here.

The 2023 edition of the festival saw performances from Robbie Williams, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Offspring, Nova Twins, Queens Of The Stone Age, The 1975 and more. Check out NME’s roundup of this year’s festival here.