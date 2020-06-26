Mad Cool has announced a new date for the 2021 edition of its festival.

Organisers were forced to cancel this year’s festival, which was due to begin on July 10, as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The next festival will now take place between 7-10 July 2021.

All tickets for the 2020 festival will be carried over to the 2021 edition automatically but if fans require a refund, tickets must be returned by July 8 to start the refund process. The refund process will only be open for 14 days.

Organisers said: “We would like to thank you for your patience and understanding as well as for all the support and encouraging messages we have received during the current health crisis we are living in.

“These months have been very difficult for us, with a lot of uncertainty, stress, questions with no answer, a lot of work without a clear path to follow and losing close friends and family… to finally end up where no one wanted to be; postponing the festival.”

We would like you to stay with us and be a part of our 5th anniversary but also, we would like you to have all facilities if you decide not to.⁰

Next July 8th was going to be a special date, fortunately it will continue to be, thanks to you.#MadCool2021 pic.twitter.com/djBngvND09 — Mad Cool Festival (@madcoolfestival) June 26, 2020

Organisers have also revealed that the first names for the 2021 festival will be announced on July 8 and 12. The line-up will contain “bands that were already in the line up this year as well as some new names,” according to an official statement.

They added: “If, once the line up is announced, you would like to change the day, please don’t worry. We have developed a new service specially for you: Mad Cool Area. Here, you will be able to manage all the changes you need, no matter where you bought the ticket.” This service opens to fans on July 8.

This year’s edition of the festival was originally set to be headlined by Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Kings Of Leon, The Killers and more, with the likes of Foals, Pixies, Tove Lo and more also set to head to the Spanish capital.

Reviewing The Cure’s set at Mad Cool 2019, NME wrote: “For their hardcore Madrid fans, their setlist leans a little more on their esoteric and gothic side than they did at Glasto.

“The Mad Cool crowd raves through every minute of it, with their hunger for The Cure more than matched by the band’s compulsion to deliver.”