Mad Cool Festival add Florence + The Machine, Queens Of The Stone Age, Haim and more to 2022 line-up

Mad Cool Festival have added 32 more acts to their 2022 line-up, including Florence + The Machine, Queens Of The Stone Age and Haim.

The Madrid event has also confirmed that it is expanding to become a five-day festival next year, running from July 6-10, 2022.

Mad Cool, which was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, had already announced the likes of Muse, The Killers and Metallica on their bill for next year.

The festival has now added 32 more names to their 2022 line-up, including the aforementioned Florence + The Machine, Queens Of The Stone Age and Haim. The likes of CHVRCHES, Sam Fender, Arlo Parks, Glass Animals and Easy Life have also joined the bill.

Mad Cool have also said today (October 20) that “a few final additions” to the festival’s 2022 edition will be announced soon. You can see the line-up for next year’s festival so far above.

Anyone who bought Mad Cool tickets of any kind for the festival’s 2020, 2021 or 2022 editions can claim a 50 per cent discount on 2022 tickets from 11am today. You can find out more information by heading here.

Mad Cool’s organisers previously promised that they were “working very hard to compensate you next year [2022] with an unforgettable experience” after their 2021 event was axed.

“During all this time we have gathered enough energy and strength to make sure we can shine bright again in 2022,” they added in their statement.