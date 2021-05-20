Mad Cool Festival postponed to 2022 over coronavirus concerns

This year’s Mad Cool Festival has been postponed to 2022 due to continuing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Madrid festival, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the global health crisis, had been due to return this year from July 7-10. The likes of The Killers, HAIM and Cardi B had all been set to play at the 2021 edition of the event.

This morning (May 20), the organisers of Mad Cool Festival confirmed that this year’s event will no longer be going ahead due to the “current force majeure circumstances” of the pandemic.

“It has been a very painful decision to come to, as our desire (and probably yours) was to find ourselves all together again at Mad Cool in 2021,” they said in a statement. “However, we would like to let you know we think this is the appropriate, sensible and right decision to make. Health is more important than anything.”

Mad Cool’s organisers said that they were now “working to be able to come back with an even better and more exciting festival at Mad Cool 2022”, adding that “it will be a memorable event”.

Sentimos tener que comunicar que nos vemos de nuevo obligados a aplazar nuestro 5º aniversario. Desde ya, trabajamos en #MadCool2022. El reencuentro con vosotrxs, con la música, con la normalidad y en definitiva con la vida, promete ser inolvidable. Volveremos a brillar✨ pic.twitter.com/25IiaycTF6 — Mad Cool Festival (@madcoolfestival) May 20, 2021

Mad Cool Festival is set to return in 2022 from July 6-9. All purchased tickets for Mad Cool 2021 will be valid for the 2022 edition of the festival, while refunds and ticket changes will be available between July 7 and 21.

A line-up announcement for 2022 is expected to be made before July 7, with the organisers noting that “we are keeping as many artists as we can from 2021 and also adding some new ones so we can have the best line-up ever”.

“We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience caused and we understand that many of you may be disappointed,” Mad Cool’s organisers added. “Believe us, we are too. For this reason, we are working very hard to compensate you next year with an unforgettable experience.

“During all this time we have gathered enough energy and strength to make sure we can shine bright again in 2022.”

Earlier this week it was reported that early data that has been gathered from the UK Government’s Events Research Programme has suggested that holding mass events without face masks and social distancing poses as little risk as going to a shopping centre or restaurant.