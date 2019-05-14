Calling all new talent: Do you want to play at Mad Cool 2019? Well here’s your chance…

Get involved in the Mad Cool Talent UK competition

Offering new, unsigned and rising artists the chance to perform at one of Europe’s premiere music festivals, registration is about to open for the Mad Cool Talent UK competition.

NME are among the journalists who’ll be judging this year’s competition, giving fresh talent the chance to perform alongside the likes of The Cure, Noel Gallagher, Bon Iver, The National, Iggy Pop, Vampire Weekend, Ms. Lauren Hill, The Chemical Brothers, The Smashing Pumpkins, The 1975, Robyn and many more at the Madrid Festival this July.

This year will see two winners from Mad Cool Talent UK and five winners of Mad Cool Talent (Spain and Rest of the World) perform at the festival’s now iconic Valdebebas location at either the Mad Cool Welcome Party (July 10, 2019) or one day of Mad Cool Festival 2019 (July 11-13, 2019).

To get involved, registration opens here at 11am on Tuesday April 30. There will then be a public vote from Monday May 27 of the final 50, before voting closes on Sunday June 2 and the winners are selected on Wednesday June 19.