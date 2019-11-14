Mad (Men) Fer It! Christina Hendricks shares playlist of favourite Britpop hits

Including The Verve and Happy Mondays, no less...

Mad Men actress Christina Hendricks has revealed that she’s a big fan of Britpop, sharing a playlist of her favourite tracks from the ’90s.

The actress, who starred as Joan Holloway in the cult AMC drama, revealed that she started the playlist while working on American Woman – the acclaimed drama she stars in alongside Aaron Paul and Sienna Miller.

“I was (am) a HUGE Britpop fan(always, forever),” she wrote.

This Burning Woman, a playlist by Christina Hendricks on Spotify

The eclectic playlist includes tracks from Britpop stalwarts such as The Verve, The Happy Mondays, Primal Scream, Blur and Elastica.

Interestingly, there is no inclusion of some of the genre’s other giants – such as Oasis, Pulp and Suede.

Despite persisting fondness for the generation-defining genre, Suede’s Brett Anderson admitted last month that he hated Britpop in the 90s and he tried to distance the band from it.

Speaking on BBC Hardtalk, he said: “I disassociated myself from that very early on, as soon as I saw what I saw as becoming this kind of laddish, jingoistic, cartoon happening, which became Britpop, I very quickly distanced Suede from that.”

In response, Liam Gallagher said: ““I hear Burt out of Suede has said it was very laddish. See I disagree, I thought it was the opposite – I thought it was very BLOUSEY, which is why I distanced myself from it. LG x.”