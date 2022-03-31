Madame Tussauds London unveils new David Bowie waxwork

A new waxwork of David Bowie has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London as part of the attraction’s ‘Music Festival’ experience.

Created in partnership with Bowie’s estate, the figure depicts the late musician during his iconic Ziggy Stardust era. It was made using information from the star’s 1983 sitting, and marks the second Bowie waxwork to feature at the museum.

The addition of Ziggy completes Madame Tussauds London’s revamped ‘Music Festival’ zone, which also features models of Jimi Hendrix, Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Amy Winehouse and Little Mix.

Tim Waters, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust transcends generations and music genres, making him the ultimate headliner to launch our new Music Festival zone.

There’s a Starman waiting in…our new music zone! @DavidBowieReal lands tomorrow ⭐️☄️ pic.twitter.com/dDMIU6OHC9 — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) March 31, 2022

“We were honoured to work with his estate in what would have been his 75th year and play our small part in keeping his inimitable legacy alive for generations to come.”

As for the newly-updated festival area, Waters continued: “With our new Music Festival experience, we’ve captured the magic of live music, with legends you literally could not see perform together anywhere else, in a way that only Madame Tussauds London could.

“There’s also the added bonus of no muddy fields or main-stage clashes to contend with.”

Madame Tussauds London’s Music Festival experience opens tomorrow (April 1) – you can find ticket information here. Check out the preview images and announcement tweet above.

The waxwork attraction announced its new Bowie figure back in January to mark what would have been the late icon’s 75th birthday. Madame Tussauds also released a series of images that were shot during Bowie’s ’83 sitting with its model artists.

In other news, it was recently confirmed that David Bowie’s 1976 film The Man Who Fell To Earth is being adapted into a new graphic novel. It’s set to be published this October.