Madame Tussauds unveil official Stormzy wax figure

Madame Tussauds London have officially unveiled their authorised Stormzy wax figure.

The London MC has been working with the museum’s artists on his likeness since early 2020, with the work being previewed in a social media clip last month.

Madame Tussauds unveiled their finished Stormzy figure during an event last night (August 11), revealing that the figure has been modelled on the artist’s 2019 headline slot at Glastonbury where he wore a stab vest that had been designed by Banksy.

Speaking about his new figure, which will be displayed in Madame Tussauds London’s ‘Culture’ zone “to reflect his profound impact on British culture”, Stormzy said: “I can’t lie, it’s one of my proudest moments. At school, we’d go to Madame Tussauds London where you’d see staple figures in entertainment, history, and culture. So, for me to be there, it feels mad.”

Stormzy said that “seeing myself in 3D was probably the creepiest, sickest, scariest, strangest, most surreal thing ever, but I feel so honoured to have my own figure”.

“It was the easiest decision ever to have my figure styled on my Glastonbury performance and I’m so proud to be going into the Culture zone at Madame Tussauds London,” he added. “From a young age, I’ve always had big dreams of who I’m trying to be in the world, in culture as well. For me to be who I want to be, and to achieve what I want to achieve, and leave my mark on this world, I need to tick these boxes.

“And having a figure at Madame Tussauds London was always a box I wanted to tick. To be in the Culture zone is just like, yeah, hopefully that’s where I belong, you know?”

You can find out more about Stormzy’s figure at Madame Tussauds London here.

Stormzy’s publishing imprint #Merky Books will release Superheroes: Inspiring Stories of Secret Strength next month.