MADE Festival announces full line-up for 2021 – check it out here

MADE Festival has announced its line-up for 2021 – you can check it out below.

The Birmingham event, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus crisis, is scheduled to take place at Sandwell Valley Country Park on Saturday, July 31.

With the government having set out its ‘roadmap’ to gradually lift all COVID restrictions by June 21, MADE organisers have confirmed that they’re pushing ahead with their 2021 edition. It comes after the likes of Reading & Leeds, Latitude and Isle Of Wight Festival also announced their return for this summer.

Advertisement

Joining headliners The Streets at MADE 2021 will be Shy FX, JAY1, Greentea Peng, Dapz On The Map, Lady Sanity, Mayday, Vital, Joe Hunt and Sum Cellar.

Also booked to perform across the festival’s seven stages are Wilkinson, Culture Shock, Something Something, Traumatize, Sonny Fodera, Low Steppa, Eli Brown, Jess Bays, Fleur Shore, Ryan Nicholls, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Flava D, Bru-C, Sammy Virji, Artwork, Horse Meat Disco, Crazy P Soundsystem, Ray Keith, Serial Killaz, Bryan Gee, Paradox City and Jack Gardner.

You can see the line-up poster and announcement below.

The soundtrack to summer 2021 ☀️😎🔊 Tag your raving crew and let us know who you're most looking forward to seeing at #MADE21 🚨 FINAL 500 TICKETS 🚨

🎟 https://t.co/uqCYoYo7iU pic.twitter.com/bv626dznw9 — MADE Festival (@made_festival) March 2, 2021

Tickets purchased for the 2020 festival will be automatically rolled over to this year. You can find any remaining passes here.

Headliners The Streets returned with ‘None of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’ last July.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of the record, NME wrote: “‘None of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’ isn’t just a testament to Mike Skinner’s intriguing evolution but also proof of his keen eye for curation. It’s good to have him back – and all of his mates, too.”