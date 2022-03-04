Madi Diaz shares new version of ‘Forever’ featuring Angel Olsen

Madi Diaz has shared a new version of her track ‘Forever’ which features Angel Olsen – you can hear the song below.

The track features on Diaz’s ‘Same History, New Feelings’ EP, which has been released today (March 4) on ANTI-.

The EP is comprised of four reworkings of tracks from Diaz’s 2021 album ‘History Of A Feeling’ and features a host of guest collaborators.

Advertisement

As well as Olsen, Diaz has also worked with Waxahatchee, Natalie Hemby and Courtney Marie Andrews on the new record. You can hear Diaz and Olsen’s collaboration, ‘Forever (New Feelings Version)’, below.

“I’ve been listening as a fan to these four women for quite a while now,” Diaz said in a statement about her new EP.

“I’m honoured to call them my friends and to have their voices singing these songs with me is something that I still can’t quite fathom. I’m so thankful for their artistry and their stories giving these songs a whole new world and a whole new life.

“To share this earth and make music with them in this lifetime is a treasure and a gift from beyond the beyond.”

Advertisement

Olsen will head out on a US tour with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker in July.

Speaking about the ‘Wild Hearts’ tour, Olsen said in a statement: “I am so thrilled to be traveling and playing music this summer, sharing the stage with these incredible people as our return to touring.

“It’s truly a dream, something to hold and to share collaboratively. Hope to see you there!”