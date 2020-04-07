Listen to Madina Lake’s ‘Playing With Fire’, their first new song in nine years

Madina Lake have returned with their first new music in nine years — listen to their comeback track ‘Playing With Fire’ below.

The Chicago band’s last album, ‘World War III’, was released back in September 2011. The band split two years later, but reunited in 2017 to play a series of shows to mark the tenth anniversary of their debut album ‘From Them, Through Us, To You’.

Upon announcing their return to action in 2017, Madina Lake also promised that new music was on the way. The band have now released their first new song in nearly a decade in the form of ‘Playing With Fire’, which you can hear below.

“‘Playing With Fire’ is undeniably Madina Lake, without retreading old musical explorations. It’s powerful,” the band said in a statement about ‘Playing With Fire’. “Best listened to at earth shattering decibels while driving in your whip. Be warned that it has been reported to cause drivers to accelerate far beyond their location’s posted speed limit.

“Experts say that when injected into a pre-performance regiment, the subject will achieve a 96% higher rate of speed, energy, focus, drive, determination, ambition and motivation, causing fear among opponents.”

Speaking to Upset in 2017, vocalist Nathan Leone hinted that “maybe there’ll be a full record” after the band wrote seven new tracks.

“The first track we did is like eight minutes. It’s very self-indulgent. It’s all over the place. It’s like a little journey,” he said. “Now we’ve circled back and the latest that we’re writing is coming out very much like the ‘From Them, Through Us, To You’ phase.

“I love how things are coming out now. It feels good. I think that’s what we’re going to stick with.”