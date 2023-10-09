Madison Beer announces 2024 UK, US and EU ‘Spinnin Tour’

Madison Beer has announced her 2024 ‘Spinnin’ world tour that is set to kick off early next year in support of her LP ‘Silence Between Songs‘.

The 52-date tour is set to commence on February 24, 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden. From there, the pop singer will make her way through Europe, making stops in major cities such as Oslo, Brussels, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Cologne, Warsaw, Munich, Vienna, Prague, Zurich, Milan, Barcelona and Madrid. Beer will then head to the UK In March with shows in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and London.

Her US dates will kick off in mid April in Minneapolis. From there, she will make her way through North America, making stops in cites such as Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit, Washington D.C., Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Las Vegas, San Fransisco and San Diego before wrapping up her tour on June 13 in Los Angeles.

Ticket pre-sale will be available for Citi card holders in the US only. For fans without a Citi card, there will be a pre-sale for those who register via seated. Pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, October 10 at 12pm local time.

UK and EU fans will be able to sign up for the pre-sale access code that will be sent via Beer’s official newsletter. Sign up here. Access to those tickets will also be available on Tuesday, October 10 at 12pm local time.

General sale will begin on Friday, October 13 at 10 AM local time. Visit here for US tickets and here for UK tickets. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

‘The spinnin tour’ 2024 UK, EU and US dates are:

FEBRUARY

24 – Stockholm, Sweden – Fryshuset Arenan

25 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

28 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

MARCH

1 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – den Atelier

3 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

5 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja *

7 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle

9 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

10 – Prague, Czech Republic – Sasazu *

12 – Zurich, Switzerland – X-Tra

13 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

16 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz

17 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre

20 – Paris, France – Zenith

22 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

23 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

24 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

25 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

APRIL

24 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

26 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

27 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

28 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

30 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

MAY

1 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

3 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

4 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

7 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

8 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

10 – Washington, DC – Echostage

11 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

14 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

18 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

20 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

22 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

23 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

25 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

26 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

28 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

29 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

31 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

JUNE

2 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

4 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

5 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

7 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

8 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

9 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

11 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

12 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Beer’s most recent release was her second studio LP ‘Silence Between Songs’. In a three-star review of her album, NME shared: “Yet there’s one too many generic, string-laden ballads, and a stop-start feel to the record, a frustration given how enlivening its highs are. But if anything, it feels like a record Beer has been desperate to make since the very beginning: she’s come a long way in her time in the spotlight, but now we’re finally getting to know her true sound.”