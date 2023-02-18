Madison Beer announces debut memoir ‘The Half Of It’

Madison Beer is set to release her debut memoir, The Half Of It, in the spring.

“It feels truly surreal to be announcing this book and i am so excited to share my story with you in a way i never have before,” she said on Instagram, alongside a photo of the book’s title page. “From the reality of being signed at twelve, to everything that followed, where i am now, and my journey of reconciling with everything that came before. it has taken me a lot of extremely dark times to get here but i feel incredibly ready to tell you these chapters of my story. i hope you love it. i can’t wait to reintroduce myself to you.”

Beer then spoke in more detail to People about the book, which she said she had been working on for nearly two years. Asked why she wanted to write a memoir aged 23, she said: “I really wanted to write this book now because I thought sharing some of the ups and downs in my life might be able to help other people navigate and relate.

“I called the book The Half of It as I know there will be more evolution and more to my story, but for now, I wanted to share my story in the hope that my journey might be comforting to others.”

She continued: “What I hope most is that anyone who reads the book takes from it the challenges we all face in this world. At the end of the day, we are all connected by emotions, by the desire to be liked. [We] have our work validated — and are all equally touched and hurt —by comments on social media.

“I hope by sharing my honest journey that perhaps someone that wanted to hide behind a keyboard to be mean or poke fun at someone else’s expense thinks twice before they hit ‘send.’ I hope that we can find the strength to support each other and that we can work to treat others in the way we would want to be treated.

Beer also revealed in the interview that the follow-up to her 2021 debut album ‘Life Support’ will be “coming soon”.

The Half Of It will hit shelves on April 25 via HarperCollins.