Madison Beer confronts mental health struggles on new single ‘Stained Glass’

Madison Beer has shared her new single ‘Stained Glass’, a track she says was inspired by public scrutiny and past struggles with her mental health.

The song was debuted directly to 350,000 viewers via Instagram live on March 20, and performed again last week as part of a concert raising funds for US health charity Direct Relief.

Following the Instagram performance, Beer’s fans began demanding that ‘Stained Glass’ get a full single release.

“I wrote Stained Glass at a time where I was really struggling mentally,” Beer said of the new single. “This song was my message, not only to the public, but to those around me, to be more gentle on people and not judge them so hard, because you never know what someone’s been through.

“People sometimes assume that I’m ok, when I’m not; people don’t really see the parts of me that are the ugly, sad or depressed, they only see the sides they want to see, or the sides I feel comfortable to show because of the scrutiny that I’ve been under in my life.”

The track comes from Beer’s forthcoming debut album ‘Life Support’, and follows earlier singles ‘Good In Goodbye’, which appeared in January, and ‘Selfish’.

Speaking to NME last year about the album, Beer said: “I’ve really taken time to dive into my heart and my emotions a little more. I think before I was a little nervous to open up that box and go, ‘What’s in there’, you know? Now, that’s what’s made the best music and that’s what I’ve been able to pull out of parts of myself that I never knew existed.”