Madison Beer says TikTok “has sparked this whole new wave of bullies”

Madison Beer has claimed that TikTok has led to the rise of a “whole new wave of bullies”.

The pop singer told NME in the latest Big Read interview that the short-form video platform has opened up another space for people to troll her.

“The worst for that is TikTok,” Beer said of online bullying, “which in my opinion has sparked this whole new wave of bullies. Sometimes I’ll see a video of myself on my ‘For You’ page and I want to scroll past it as fast as I can. Because I know if I look at it, the comments are going to be horrible and hateful to me and below the belt. That stuff is really tough for me to look at.”

A statement on TikTok’s website reads: “Online bullying can take many forms, from a trolling video to an unwanted comment… It’s important to us that users feel safe and comfortable within the TikTok community,” before offering users advice on how to “control your TikTok experience”.

The singer went into further detail in the interview about being cancelled, citing the #MadisonBeerIsOverParty hashtag that she has opened her Twitter to on more than one occasion (“probably five or six times over the course of the past few years”).

Last year, for instance, Beer caused a furore by saying she “romanticised” the controversial novel Lolita, Vladimir Nabokov’s controversial 1955 novel about a middle-aged professor’s obsessive sexual relationship with his 12-year-old stepdaughter, and later apologised on Twitter.

Elsewhere in the Big Read feature Beer said she felt “very silenced” by older men in the music industry.

Beer released her debut album ‘Life Support’ on Friday (February 26) – read the four-star review here.