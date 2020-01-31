Madison Beer has released ‘Good in Goodbye’, the lead single from her debut album ‘Life Support’.

The US singer shares the song with an accompanying visual that positions her in a video game. Besides its message of finding strength from a break-up, ‘Good in Goodbye’, Beer explains, “touches on the duality of condemnation and self-reflection you often go through at the end of a relationship – a concept which is brought to life in the video where I delve deep into my inner demons, playing myself and my evil twin.”

In the clip Beer stars as a twisted version of herself, complete with video game power-ups and stunts. The video was directed by the singer.

She added: “It feels so good to be releasing the first single from my debut album! Touching on a theme that resonates throughout the album, ‘Good in Goodbye’, is predominately a break up song. It’s about how cutting ties with a toxic person, no matter how tough it can feel at the time, is sometimes the only way forward and you should always find the ‘good’ in ‘goodbye’.”

The New York artist spoke to NME last year about her forthcoming album.

Asked about the lyrical inspiration of the record, Beer said: “I’ve really taken time to dive into my heart and my emotions a little more. I think before I was a little nervous to open up that box and go, ‘What’s in there’, you know? Now, that’s what’s made the best music and that’s what I’ve been able to pull out of parts of myself that I never knew existed,” she said.

‘Life Support’, on license from First Access Entertainment, is to be released via Epic Records later this year.