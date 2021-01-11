Madlib and Four Tet share tracklist and other details for forthcoming collaborative album

Madlib and Four Tet have shared more information on their forthcoming collaborative album ‘Sound Ancestors’, including the tracklist and song credits.

The music of ‘Sound Ancestors’ is credited to Madlib, with an added note saying the tracks were recorded in LA “over the course of some years”. Four Tet’s Kieran Hebden subsequently took charge of the editing, mastering and arrangement of the record.

The collaborative work is set to be released on January 29 through Madlib Invazion. Scroll down for the full album tracklist.

Full details and pre-order for the Madlib album here https://t.co/dafhofhWFK pic.twitter.com/a01WxbQkJf — Four Tet (@FourTet) January 10, 2021

Madlib and Four Tet have released two singles from ‘Sound Ancestors’ to date, ‘Road Of The Lonely Ones’ and ‘Hopprock’. The latter was released only a week ago, under Madlib’s name.

Speaking of the partnership, Hebden praised the rapper’s ability to make “loads of music in all sorts of styles” and recalled how when listening to a few studio sessions he thought it would be “great” to see some of those offcut ideas made into a Madlib solo album.

“I put this concept to him when we were hanging out eating some nice food one day and we decided to work on this together with him sending me tracks, loops, ideas and experiments that I would arrange, edit, manipulate and combine,” Hebden explained.

“I was sent hundreds of pieces of music over a couple of years stretch and during that time I put together this album with all the parts that fitted with my vision.”

Four Tet dropped not one but two surprise albums on Christmas Day, which he only announced several hours prior. ‘Parallel’ consisted of ten tracks and was widely available on all streaming services, whereas ‘871’ has double the amount of songs and can only be found on Bandcamp.

The tracklist of Madlib and Four Tet’s ‘Sound Ancestors’ is:

1. ‘There Is No Time (Prelude)’

2. ‘The Call’

3. ‘Theme De Crabtree’

4. ‘Road Of The Lonely Ones’

5. ‘Loose Goose’

6. ‘Dirtknock’

7. ‘Hopprock’

8. ‘Riddim Chant’

9. ‘Sound Ancestors’

10.’ One For Quartabê/Right Now’

11. ‘Hang Out (Phone Off)’

12. ‘Two for 2 -For Dilla’

13. ‘Latino Negro’

14. ‘The New Normal’

15. ‘Chino’

16. ‘Duumbiyay’