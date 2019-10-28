Madness announce £2.50 tickets for intimate London show next month

Bargain tickets for the Nutty Boys

Madness have announced details of a London show next month, where fans will get the chance to pay the same price as 40 years ago.

The Camden Town legends will play the Electric Ballroom on November 17 – 40 years to the day since they launched the legendary Two Tone Tour at the very same venue.

Tickets are £2.50 (plus booking fees) and fans can buy them here from 10am on Friday November 1. They’re limited to two per customer and fans must present the card used to purchase the tickets at the venue.

The intimate show forms part of the band’s 40th anniversary celebrations and comes before they head back to Camden Town in December, for two sold-out festive shows at the Roundhouse.

The Ska icons have also released their memoir Before We Was We, which sees them discussing how David Bowie‘s attempt to copy the drums from their song ‘My Girl’ left them with an “inflated ego” but also “pissed off”.