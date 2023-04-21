Madness announce 2023 UK arena tour with The Lightning Seeds

Madness have announced a new UK arena tour taking place this winter, where they will be joined by special guests The Lightning Seeds.

Announced today (April 21), the upcoming tour will kick off in Aberdeen at the end of November and hit arenas across the UK, before closing with a performance in Birmingham.

It will feature appearances in cities including Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester and Liverpool, as well as a penultimate slot at London’s O2 arena on December 15. Madness will also be joined by special guests, The Lightning Seeds — you can find all scheduled dates below.

“WOT-a-tour this promises to be,” the band said, discussing the newly-announced ‘C’est La Vie’ dates. “We can’t wait to be back out on the road, doing what we love best. Roll on November.”

As per a press release, the upcoming shows will not only feature some of the ska band’s most famous hits – such as ‘Baggy Trousers’ and ‘Our House’ – it will also include tracks taken from their upcoming album.

Suggs and co announced that they were working on a new release on social media back in November. Sharing footage taken in a recording studio, the caption read: “Please allow us to introduce ourselves… We’re back in the studio recording the new album… This one sounds about finished?!?”

The forthcoming release will be their first new LP of original material since 2016’s ‘Can’t Touch Us Now’.

Tickets for the ‘C’est La Vie’ arena tour go on sale at 9:30am BST on April 28, and will be available here.

Madness’s 2023 arena tour features shows in:

November

30 – P&J Live, Aberdeen

December

1 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

2 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

4 – International Arena, Cardiff

5 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

7 —M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

8 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

9 – AO Arena, Manchester

11 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

12 – International Centre, Bournemouth

14 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

15 – The O2, London

16 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Back in February, it was confirmed that Madness and Noel Gallagher will be headlining Nottingham’s Splendour Festival later this year. Taking place at Wollaton Park on July 22 and July 23, the 15th instalment of the festival will also include sets from The Kooks, Rudimental, Sugababes, Sam Ryder, Confidence Man and Altered Images.

The band will also be playing more UK shows this year before kicking off their arena dates. Announced back in November 2022, the band will play in cities including Halifax and Middlesborough this summer.