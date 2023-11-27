Madness announce huge UK outdoor tour for Summer 2024

Madness have announced a huge run of outdoor UK performances, set to kick off in summer 2024. Find ticket details below.

Announced this morning (November 27), the new run of shows will see Suggs and Co. play multiple stops across the UK in celebration of their new album ‘Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’est La Vie’, which arrived earlier this month.

The huge 2024 tour consists of 19 dates across the country, kicking off with a stop at the Summer Series in Margate on June 14. It continues over the next two days with appearances at the Summer Sessions in Plymouth and Southampton.

From there, Madness will perform at outdoor venues in Newcastle, Lincoln, Edinburgh and more throughout the remainder of June and July, before wrapping up the final leg of dates in August.

These final three shows consist of a show at Audley End in Essex, a gig at the Custom House Square in Belfast and a final slot at Galway Airport in Ireland on August 10.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (December 1) and will be available here. Check out a full list of tour dates in the poster below.

Madness’s new LP marks their 13th studio album, and arrived seven years after the release of their last record – 2016’s ‘Can’t Touch Us Now’. The band teased the release with singles ‘Baby Burglar’ and ‘C’Est La Vie’, as well as an intimate show at the Koko venue in London.

The announcement of the 2024 tour also comes in light of the album going on to top the UK charts. “Would you Adam and Eve it?! It only took us 40 years to get there but we’ve just gone and ruddy scored our first no 1 album with Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’est La Vie and we thought, what better way to celebrate than to announce a summer tour,” said the band. “There are still a few tickets left for some of the Christmas leg if you can’t wait until then though.”

The run of Summer 2024 shows also follows on from a previously-announced run of tour dates set to kick off later this week.

These consist of a stop at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Thursday (November 30) and continue throughout December with shows in Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester and more. The dates also include a sold-out stop at The O2 Arena in London, taking place on December 15. Find any remaining tickets for the 2023 tour here.