Madness announce intimate homecoming gig at London’s KOKO

Madness have announced details of an intimate homecoming show, set to take place at London’s KOKO venue later this month. Find ticket details below.

The news of the special live show is in celebration of the band’s forthcoming new album, ‘Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’Est La Vie’ – their 13th full-length album, set for release on November 17 via BMG.

It also marks the first time that the British band have played at the venue since they went by the name ‘The Invaders’, and the Camden live music venue was recognized as ‘The Music Machine’.

Advertisement

Set to take place on October 18, the special one-off gig will allow just 1,400 fans the opportunity to catch Suggs and co. playing many of the fan-favourite tracks from across their discography, as well as some never-before-played tracks from the forthcoming album.

“Well ladies and gentlemen, what do we have ‘ere then? For the one and only time, we’ll be performing some songs off our brand new album ‘Theatre of the Absurd presents C’est La Vie’ in the place where it all began – Camden,” said the band, announcing the show in a press release. “We first played KOKO right back when it was still called The Music Machine and we can’t wait to be back on the 18th October. Dust off your glad rags and get involved.”

Tickets for the intimate homecoming show in Camden will go on sale this Friday (October 6) from 9:30am, however, pre-sale options are also available to those who pre-order the album from the band’s official store – commencing this Thursday at 9:30am.

Both pre-sale and general on-sale tickets will be available here, and you can visit here to pre-order ‘Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’Est La Vie’.

Madness first announced details of a new album last week, and shared their lead single ‘C’Est La Vie’ with fans to give them a taste of what can be expected from the forthcoming release.

Advertisement

They teased the new track with a dramatic reading from Oscar-winning actor Helen Mirren, who spoke directly to camera, sharing her interpretation of the song.

The announcement of the intimate show at KOKO also comes ahead of the upcoming UK tour dates the band have planned for later this year. This kicks off at the end of next month with a slot at P&J Live in Aberdeen (November 30), and then continues throughout the first half of December.

The December headline shows kick off with a slot at the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, then move through cities including Newcastle, Cardiff, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield and more.

A stop at the O2 Arena in London is also scheduled for December 15, and the tour will conclude the following day with a concert at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena. Find any remaining tickets here.