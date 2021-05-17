Madness announce The Ladykillers tour with special guests Squeeze

Madness have announced details of a UK and Ireland arena tour for November and December 2021, which will see them being supported by Squeeze.

The Camden Town ska icons will play iconic venues such as The O2 Arena as they prepare to hit the road for the first time in eighteen months.

After kicking off at Dublin’s 3Arena on Monday November 29, they will conclude on Saturday December 18 at London’s O2 Arena.

You can check out the latest dates in full below. Tickets go on sale here from 9AM on Friday (May 21).

November

Monday 29 – Dublin 3Arena

December

Thu 02 – Aberdeen P&J Arena

Fri 03 – Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Sat 04 – Sheffield Arena

Mon 06 – Bournemouth B.I.C

Tue 07 – Brighton Centre

Thu 09 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Fri 10 – Leeds First Direct Arena

Sat 11 – Manchester AO Arena

Mon 13 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Tue 14 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Thu 16 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

Fri 17 – Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sat 18 – London The O2 Arena

Last month saw the band debuting ‘Before We Was We’, an autobiographical look back at the band’s formative years in 1970s London.

In a four-star review of the series, NME wrote: “The colour-drained stock footage of crumbling London slums, dirt-smeared toddlers and flower-pinnied grannies used to accompany tales from the band’s upbringings relies on 1970s poverty clichés to Dickensian extremes (Oliver Smash, anyone?), but once they begin to depart their lives of crime and street art (Suggs relates a tearaway youth as one of Kilburn’s most notorious bridge-taggers) for more wholesome rock ’n’ roll pursuits, the series takes a sharp turn from the hackneyed to the hyper-real.”