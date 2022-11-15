Madness announce UK and Ireland shows for summer 2023

Madness have announced tour dates in the UK and Ireland, which will take place next summer – find tickets here.

The group are due to play Forest Live gigs at Cannock Chase Forest on June 8, and Cheshire’s Delamere Forest on June 15.

Elsewhere, they’ve got dates at Piece Hall in Halifax, Middlesborough’s Albert Park, Limerick’s King John’s Castle, Swansea’s Singleton Park, and Dublin’s Trinity College.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, (November 18(, with tickets for the Middlesbrough and Swansea following the same day at 10am. See full dates below and find tickets here.

Is it summer yet?

Here’s something to look forward to… ☀️ pic.twitter.com/JHAzAO4QH0 — Madness (@MadnessNews) November 14, 2022

Last month, it was announced that Madness would be playing as part of a special charity gig in London celebrating the 90th birthday of iconic artist Peter Blake, which has been curated by Paul Weller.

The show will also feature Noel Gallagher, The Who‘s Roger Daltrey, Baxter Dury and Chrissie Hynde alongside Weller himself. It will take place at the Royal Festival Hall in London on December 2.

Earlier this year, Weller teamed up with Suggs from Madness for a new collaborative single called ‘Ooh Do U Fink U R’.

The stomping ’60s R&B-inspired number delves into Suggs and Weller’s upbringing in Britain’s ’70s comprehensive school system in London and Woking respectively, according to a press release.

Madness summer 2023 tour:

JUNE

8 – Cannock Chase Forest, Rugeley

9 – Albert Park, Middlesborough

15 – Delamere Forest, Cheshire

16 – Piece Hall, Halifax

30 – King Johns Castle, Limerick

JULY

1 – Trinity College, Dublin

21 – Singleton Park, Swansea