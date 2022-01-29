Madness to throw “all day party” in Brixton on Jubilee Bank Holiday

Madness are set to throw an “all-day party” in London to coincide with the Queen’s Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.

The group shared a tongue-in-cheek video on Instagram that showed frontman Suggs being knighted by a Queen lookalike. She did so with a sword made of “Valyrian steel” – in a knowing nod to Game of Thrones.

The gig will take place on June 2 at Brockwell Park, Brixton and fans can register here now for “early bird lowest price tickets”.

They accompanied the video, which you can see below, with a post announcing the gig.

They wrote: “Arise Sir Suggs! Seeing as the Queen has made a new Jubilee Bank Holiday this year on June 2, we thought we’d take advantage and throw a proper all day party at Brockwell Park, Brixton.”

“We’re calling it JUBILATION! And it’s our only London show this year…”

Earlier this month, The Specials bassist Hor­ace Panter has revealed that the band would love to collaborate and tour with Madness.

Panter told the Daily Star newspaper’s ‘Wired’ column (via Music News) that there had previously been talk of the groups doing a co-headline tour or heading into the studio together to record.

He said: “Let’s see what we can do. There was talk about a doubleheader, but nor­mally if we are mak­ing a record then they are tak­ing a break, but it would be good to do something with those guys.”

The Specials, who formed in 1977, currently comprise of bassist Panter, guitarist Lynval Golding and vocalist Terry Hall.

Back in September, The Specials released an album of cover songs titled ‘Protest Songs 1924-2012’. In a four-star review, NME’s Mark Beaumont called it “an album of thoughtful and considered dissent rather than the righteous rage of old”.

The group’s most recent album of original work, ‘Encore’, landed back in 2019. That too scored a four-star review, with Beaumont writing: “These are tracks cutting deep into the malignant tumours of society, out to heal them by brutal, frank exposure.”

In November, it was announced that Madness would be headlining Tramlines festival alongside Sam Fender and Kasabian.

The band are also due to play Edinburgh’s new pop up venue The Big Top on June 12, with Biffy Clyro, Fatboy Slim and Snow Patrolplaying subsequent dates.