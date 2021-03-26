Madonna accused of Photoshopping her head onto TikTokker’s body for 2015 photo

Madonna has been accused of Photoshopping her head onto a TikTokker’s body in a photo she posted on Instagram in 2015.

Amelia Goldie posted a video on TikTok earlier this month (March 11) in which she showed both Madonna’s photo and the original picture of herself.

The pop star had shared the photo while she was promoting her album ‘Rebel Heart’. In it, she appeared to be wearing a Joy Division t-shirt and patterned skirt while sitting on a bed. Goldie’s TikTok, however, shows that the body in the picture is actually hers, with Madonna’s head Photoshopped on top.

In another video, she confirmed that the photo was still on Madonna’s Instagram page, alongside the caption: “I look Kewl…..”

Fans have now begun commenting on the photo, calling out the star for not crediting Goldie and questioning why she Photoshopped the picture.

Speaking to Vice, Goldie said she had initially thought it was a joke when someone told her about the photo. “I was in shock.” she said. “I told my parents and they still think it’s a joke and can’t comprehend how or why it’s happened. It’s hilarious.”

She added that she had reached out to Madonna’s team on two occasions but had not received any response from them.

Meanwhile, last year Madonna warned fans about Instagram’s new privacy policy, which she claimed allows “Mark Zuckerberg to spy on you and your family”.

“Instagram’s new cyber surveillance policies allow Mark Zuckerberg to spy on you and your family, steal your most intimate secrets and monitor your compliance with government mandates through all your devices – including your television – and sell your data to government and industry or punish you for disobedience,” she wrote. “This is some scary shit.”