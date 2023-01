Madonna adds fourth and final show at London’s The O2 due to “phenomenal demand”

Tickets for Madonna’s ‘Celebration Tour’ went on sale this morning (January 20), with a fourth show at London’s The O2 Arena added due to “phenomenal demand”.

Announced earlier this week, Madonna is due to kick off the North American leg of her ‘Celebration Tour’ in July, before the European run begins in October at London’s O2.

Madonna already added one additional date at London’s O2 Arena following “overwhelming demand” during the presale and this morning, a third show was added for October 17. Now, a fourth show has been added at the 20,000 capacity London venue due to “phenomenal demand”. According to promoters Livenation, it’s set to be the final additional London show.

Madonna will now play London’s O2 on October 14, 15, 17, 18. Tickets are onsale now.

EXTRA DATE ADDED: @Madonna will play a FOURTH and FINAL date at London’s @TheO2 on The Celebration Tour due to overwhelming demand 🔥 Grab tickets 👉 https://t.co/pnQB8lWCeP pic.twitter.com/lxh9KND6yq — Live Nation UK (@LiveNationUK) January 20, 2023

According to a press release, ‘The Celebration Tour’ will take fans on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pay homage to the city of New York where her career in music began.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said of the upcoming trek in a statement.

Following the general sale, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions as they attempted to get tickets. “Trying to secure Madonna tickets feels like an Olympic sport,” said one fan while another said: “It’s the most expensive ticket I have ever paid for a concert – EVER. But it’s a once in a lifetime gig, right?”

Bob The Drag Queen (aka Caldwell Tidicue) is billed as a special guest opening act across all dates. In total, 15 extra shows have been added to the original 35-date run.

Madonna’s 2023 tour dates are as follows:

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Jul 19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Aug 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Sun Aug 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Aug 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sun Sep 10 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Thu Sep 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Tue Sep 19 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Fri Sep 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thu Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Thu Oct 05 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Oct 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sun Oct 15 – London, UK – The O2

Tue Oct 17 – London, UK – The O2

Wed Oct 18 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Sat Dec 2 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Tickets for Madonna’s ‘The Celebration Tour’ are available here (UK) and here (North America).