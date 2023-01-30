Madonna adds sixth and final London show to 2023 world tour

Madonna has added a sixth and final London show to her 2023 ‘Celebration’ world tour.

The final London date will take place at The O2 Arena on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the day after a further date was added on Tuesday, December 5 following “sensational demand”. Madonna is already set to play four other dates at The O2 in October.

Additional dates have already been announced across several other cities on the artist’s 40th anniversary tour. Second dates have already been added in cities such as Miami, Las Vegas, Milan and Barcelona, while Madonna will take to the stage across four nights in Paris as well as six in New York and Los Angeles. Over 600,000 tickets and counting have been sold for the tour, which kicks off in July. Support will come from Bob the Drag Queen.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in a previous statement.

Tickets for the new London date on December 6 will go on sale on Wednesday morning (February 1) at 9am – you can buy yours here.

The upcoming tour will take fans on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pay homage to the city of New York where her career in music began.

Meanwhile, the planned Madonna biopic starring Ozark‘s Julia Garner has reportedly been scrapped. According to Variety, this may have been so that Madonna could embark on the world tour. The artist was planning on directing and co-writing the script for the project, which was first announced in 2020, herself.

Variety added that Madonna is still intent on making the film in the future, but the project has been paused indefinitely.