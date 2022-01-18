Madonna and Earth, Wind & Fire songwriter Jon Lind has died aged 73

Veteran American songwriter Jon Lind passed away over the weekend (January 15), losing a two-year battle with cancer at the age of 73.

Lind’s attorney, Jeremy Rosen, confirmed the songwriter’s passing to Variety. A statement from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) described Lind as “a great songwriter and a beautiful soul”.

“[He] leaves a legacy of iconic songs both as a songwriter and supremely talented A&R man,” the group wrote.

“The ASCAP family mourns his loss but his humor, his music and his wonderfully generous spirit live in our hearts.”

As a songwriter, Lind’s best known compositions are Earth, Wind & Fire‘s 1979 hit ‘Boogie Wonderland’, and Madonna‘s 1985 chart-topper ‘Crazy For You’. Across decades in the industry, Lind also worked with artists such as Cher, The Temptations and Cheap Trick.

In the early ’90s, Lind worked with former Miss America, Vanessa Williams, on her 1992 single ‘Save The Best For Last’. The song went to Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 chart that year, and later earned Lind a Grammy nomination for Song Of The Year.

Lind also worked as a musician in the ’60s and ’70s, forming the band Howdy Moon with Valerie Carter and Richard Hovey. Their sole studio album, which was eponymous, was released in 1974. It featured contributions from Beach Boys string arranger Van Dyke Parks, as well as members of the country-rock band Little Feat.

In his later years, Lind became the Senior Vice President and head of A&R for Hollywood Records. There, he worked with pop stars such as Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and the Jonas Brothers.

He is survived by his wife Susan, their two daughters, a further two step-children and three grandchildren.