Madonna announces biggest show ever Copacabana Beach as free gig finale for ‘Celebration’ tour

Madonna has announced details of her biggest show ever, a free gig to be held at Copacabana Beach.

Earlier this month, Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported that the pop icon would round out her huge ‘Celebration’ tour with a huge, free show in Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach.

Now, the giant concert has been confirmed to take place on May 4. It will mark Madonna’s first show in Brazil since 2012.

As a thank you to fans to celebrate 40 years of Madonna’s musical legacy, the show will be completely free of charge with no tickets, instead operating on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis. Sponsored by Itaú Apresenta, the party will be located in front of the Belmond Copacabana Palace Hotel, and will be broadcast live on TV Globo.

Madonna’s tour still has some US dates left before her final Brazilian show. See the remaining concerts below and get tickets for the US leg here.

MARCH

28 – Houston Toyota Centre

29 – Houston Toyota Centre

APRIL

1 – Atlanta State Farm Arena

4 – Tampa Amalie Arena

6 – Miami Kaseya Center

7 – Miami Kaseya Center

9 – Miami Kaseya Center

14 – Austin Moody Center

15 – Austin Moody Center

20 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes

21 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes

23 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes

24 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes

26 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes

Madonna’s ‘Celebration’ tour recently stopped off in London, where NME rated it a five star affair: “The whole thing is a thrilling reminder that Madonna isn’t just a pop star, but also a cultural force who genuinely changed the world by chafing against what society expects from women in the public eye. That’s something worth celebrating in the dazzling, dynamic and at times slightly discombobulating way she presents it here.

“Really, you wouldn’t have her any other way.”

The tour was postponed from its original start date in July 2023 following Madonna’s life-threatening bacterial infection, which left her family “preparing for the worst”. The singer has since recovered, and has revealed her first word that she spoke upon waking up from her coma.

Since embarking on her tour, Madonna has brought on a number of special guests including Julia Fox, Cardi B and Stella McCartney. The popstar has also made headlines for accidentally criticising a fan using a wheelchair for not standing up, for which she immediately apologised: “politically incorrect, sorry about that”.

In other news, Kylie Minogue has hinted at a potential collaboration with Madonna, after duetting together for International Women’s Day.