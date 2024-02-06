Madonna announces final date of ‘The Celebration’ world tour

Madonna has today (February 6) unveiled a new and final date to her global ‘The Celebration’ World Tour due to fan demand.

The date, which will take place in Miami, will be the final date added to the tour, which wraps up in Mexico in April.

Tickets for the final date are available today with a Fan Club presale, while a Citi presale begins at 12 noon local time. The general onside begins of February 9 at 10am local time here.

A press release explained: “Due to overwhelming demand, a third and final show in Miami, FL will now take place on April 9, 2024, at Kaseya Center, bringing the global tour to a massive 80 dates.”

Check out all the remaining dates and the new added date below:

FEBRUARY 2024

8 – Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

13 – Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center

17 – Seattle Climate Pledge Arena

18 – Seattle Climate Pledge Arena

21 – Vancouver Rogers Arena

24 – Sacramento Golden 1 Center

27 – San Francisco Chase Center

28 – San Francisco Chase Center

MARCH

1 – Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena

2 – Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena

4 – Los Angeles Kia Forum

5 – Los Angeles Kia Forum

7 – Los Angeles Kia Forum

9 – Los Angeles Kia Forum

11 – Los Angeles Kia Forum

13 – Palm Springs Acrisure Arena

16 – Phoenix Footprint Center

19 – Denver Ball Arena

24 – Dallas American Airlines Center

28 – Houston Toyota Centre

29 – Houston Toyota Centre

APRIL

1 – Atlanta State Farm Arena

4 – Tampa Amalie Arena

6 – Miami Kaseya Center

7 – Miami Kaseya Center

9 – Miami Casey Center – NEW DATE

14 – Austin Moody Center

15 – Austin Moody Center

20 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes

21 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes

23 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes

24 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes

26 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes

Last week, Madonna gave her song ‘This Used To Be My Playground’ its live debut.

The ballad was the theme tune for 1992 sports-comedy-drama A League of Their Own; Madonna starred in the film as “All The Way” Mae Mordabito. ‘This Used To Be My Playground’ went on to top the charts and receive a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song (but lost to Aladdin‘s ‘A Whole New World’).

Madonna has treated fans to its first live performance on her Celebration Tour at the United Centre in Chicago last week (February 2). The singer prefaced her performance by talking about her memories working on the film.

“I made a film called A League of Their Own, and I had to learn how to play baseball in this city,” she began. “I was here for months! I kinda sucked in the beginning, but I got good. I got good at it.”

Madge then asked the audience if they remembered the theme tune, and sang a few lines acapella to prompt people’s memories. The audience joined in quickly, with Madonna telling them: “Aww, bless you,” then joking: “I thought only 10 of you would know it. Turns out 20 of you knew it. I’m just kidding.” She then ended her speech by saying she had “very fond memories of this city.”

Meanwhile, Madonna is strongly rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury 2024 after festival boss Emily Eavis posted on social media from the opening of the ‘Celebration’ tour earlier this year.

Other rumoured headliners include Coldplay, Foo Fighters and Dua Lipa, while Eavis revealed back in March that Glastonbury had booked one of two planned female headliners.