Madonna announces huge 40th anniversary tour, including London show

Madonna has announced a huge 40th anniversary tour, including a show The O2 in London – tickets will be available here.

The Queen Of Pop, who released her self-titled debut album in 1983, is due to hit the road for the 35-city ‘Celebration Tour’ in July.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said of the upcoming trek in a statement.

The tour will begin in North America, with gigs planned for New York, Chicago, Miami, Washington, Houston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and other cities up until early October.

Madonna is set to touch down in the UK on October 14 for a headline performance at The O2. That concert will kick start the European leg of the singer’s ‘Celebration Tour’ ahead of further stop-offs in Antwerp, Copenhagen, Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam and beyond.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time this Friday (January 20) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here (UK) and here (North America).

Check out the full itinerary below, along with an official announcement video.

Per a press release, ‘The Celebration Tour’ will take fans on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pay homage to the city of New York where her career in music began.

Madonna’s 2023 tour dates are as follows:

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena



Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

It was reported that Madonna was plotting a run of dates to mark her four decades in music last week.

Madonna released her 14th and most recent studio album, ‘Madame X’, back in 2019. The singer showcased that record with an intimate residency at the London Palladium in early 2020.

In a five-star review of one of her concerts in Brooklyn, New York in October 2019, NME praised “pop’s ultimate freedom fighter [for] putting on one of the most powerful, empowering, and stunning gigs of the year”.

Last summer, Madonna said she had no plans to sell her extensive back catalogue as numerous legacy acts have done in recent years. “Ownership is everything, isn’t it?” she reasoned.