Madonna announces second London ‘Celebration Tour’ show due to overwhelming demand

Madonna has announced a second London show as part of her The Celebration Tour due to overwhelming demand.

The tour, which was announced earlier this week (January 17), will take fans on a journey through the iconic pop star’s last four decades and, according to a press release, “pay respect to the city of New York where her career in music began”.

After one initial date at London’s The O2 was announced as part of the tour, another has now been added ahead of tickets going on sale. Madonna will now perform at the venue on October 15 as well as on October 14.

Advertisement

Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10am GMT tomorrow (January 20) and will be available to purchase here.

The Celebration Tour will kick off with a North American leg in Vancouver, BC on July 15. The London dates will open the European run, with Madonna touring the continent following the pair of UK engagements. She will be supported on all dates by special guest Bob The Drag Queen aka Caldwell Tidicue.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” the star said of the tour.

Madonna also teased the tour in a game of ‘Truth Or Dare’ in a new video. The clip saw the singer face off against Amy Schumer at a table surrounded by the likes of Lil Wayne, Jack Black, Meg Statler, Kate Berlant, Diplo and Eric André.

When it was Schumer’s turn to offer Madonna a dare in the video, she said: “Madonna. I dare you to do a world tour and play your greatest mothafuckin’ hits.”