Madonna adds three more intimate London dates to 2020 ‘Madame X’ shows

But you'll have to wait a while...

Due to phenomenal demand, Madonna has added three more more London dates to her her intimate UK shows next year, as part of the world tour in support of her long-awaited 14th album ‘Madame X‘.

The Queen of Pop will now play the London Palladium across 15 dates in 2020, as part of an intimate run of European shows which also hit the Coliseum in Lisbon and Paris.

Her London residency will kick off on January 16 through to mid-February, with the three new shows confirmed for February 12-15. Tickets for the trio of new gigs will be on sale from 9am on Wednesday May 29 and will be available here.

26 January – London, U.K. The London Palladium

27 January – London, U.K. The London Palladium

29 January – London, U.K. The London Palladium

30 January – London, U.K. The London Palladium

1 February – London, U.K. The London Palladium

2 February – London, U.K. The London Palladium

4 February – London, U.K. The London Palladium

5 February – London, U.K. The London Palladium

6 February – London, U.K. The London Palladium

8 February – London, U.K. The London Palladium

9 February – London, U.K. The London Palladium

11 February – London, U.K. The London Palladium

Additional UK Shows:

Sharethrough (Mobile)

12 February – London, U.K. The London Palladium

13 February – London, U.K. The London Palladium

15 February – London, U.K. The London Palladium

The shows are being billed as “a series of rare and intimate performances to take place exclusively in theatres, giving fans an opportunity to see Madonna in an environment like they never have before.”

Madonna will also perform for seven nights at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York from September 12-22, four nights at the Chicago Theatre from October 15-21, and five nights at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles from November 12-17.

Shows at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, The Met in Philadelphia and at the Jackie Gleason Theatre in Miami Beach are also planned, with specific dates coming soon.

This comes after Madonna made her live return at this month’s Eurovision Song Concert.

Her performance caused a stir after featuring two dancers embracing while adorned with Israeli and Palestinian flags. Sharing footage of her performance on Twitter, Madonna then defended the event.

“Madame X is a freedom fighter,” wrote Madonna. “I am grateful. For the opportunity to spread the message of peace and unity with the world.”

Madonna’s new album ‘Madame X’ arrives on June 14.