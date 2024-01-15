Madonna apologises to Toronto for saying “Are you ready, Boston!”

Madonna had to apologise to fans in Toronto last week after greeting them by saying, “Are you ready, Boston!”

The Queen of Pop is currently out on the North American leg of her ‘Celebration Tour’, a career-spanning 40th anniversary run of dates, which is due to conclude in April.

After playing two shows in Boston on January 8 and 9, the show moved north of the border to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena for a pair of shows on January 11 and 12. At the second of the two, Madonna made the slip of the tongue, before immediately correcting herself.

Advertisement

“Are you guys mad at me cuz I said ‘Hello, Boston!’?” she later said (via Stereogum). “I’m sorry. What kind of fucked up shit is that? That would be like if you guys were saying, ‘Hey, Lady Gaga’s playing tonight!’”

“I wouldn’t like that. I mean, you know, nothing against Lady Gaga. Love her. I do! I love anyone shorter than me.”

At the previous night’s show, Madonna gave a tour debut to her 1998 single ‘Frozen’, opting to sing over the Sickick remix of the track. Earlier that week, she had also revived 1989’s ‘Express Yourself’ at a show that really was in Boston.

Back in November, there were reports that Madonna would be topping the bill at Glastonbury 2024 alongside Dua Lipa and Coldplay. Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis, however, subsequently said the rumours about the confirmed headliners were “untrue”.

The speculation around her potential appearance on Worthy Farm came after Eavis shared an image from a ‘Celebration Tour’ concert in London. The star is available in June as it stands, with her run of North American dates scheduled to end in the spring.

Advertisement

In a five-star review of one of the singer’s ‘Celebration Tour’ gigs in London last October, NME wrote: “The whole thing is a thrilling reminder that Madonna isn’t just a pop star, but also a cultural force who genuinely changed the world by chafing against what society expects from women in the public eye.

“That’s something worth celebrating in the dazzling, dynamic and at times slightly discombobulating way she presents it here. Really, you wouldn’t have her any other way.”

You can see a list of Madonna’s remaining tour dates below. Visit here for any remaining tickets.

JANUARY 2024

15 – Detroit Little Caesars Arena

18 – Montreal Bell Centre

20 – Montreal Bell Centre

22 – New York Madison Square Garden

23 – New York Madison Square Garden

25 – Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center

29 – New York Madison Square Garden

FEBRUARY 2024

1 – Chicago The United Center

2 – Chicago The United Center

5 – Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena

8 – Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

13 – Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center

17 – Seattle Climate Pledge Arena

18 – Seattle Climate Pledge Arena

21 – Vancouver Rogers Arena

24 – Sacramento Golden 1 Center

27 – San Francisco Chase Center

28 – San Francisco Chase Center

MARCH 2024

1 – Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena

2 – Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena

4 – Los Angeles Kia Forum

5 – Los Angeles Kia Forum

7 – Los Angeles Kia Forum

9 – Los Angeles Kia Forum

11 – Los Angeles Kia Forum

13 – Palm Springs Acrisure Arena

16 – Phoenix Footprint Center

19 – Denver Ball Arena

24 – Dallas American Airlines Center

28 – Houston Toyota Centre

29 – Houston Toyota Centre

APRIL 2024

1 – Atlanta State Farm Arena

4 – Tampa Amalie Arena

6 – Miami Kaseya Center

7 – Miami Kaseya Center

14 – Austin Moody Center

15 – Austin Moody Center

20 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes

21 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes

23 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes

24 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes

26 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes