Madonna attends Black Lives Matter protest in London on crutches

Madonna attended a Black Lives Matter protest in London today (June 6) while on crutches.

Thousands gathered in the city to march on Parliament Square, demanding justice for George Floyd and all those killed by police brutality.

Photos of the pop star in the crowd were shared by fans on Twitter and showed her walking on crutches. She was forced to cancel a number of shows on her ‘Madame X’ tour earlier this year because of a knee injury.

The pictures and videos showed Madonna talking to protestors and hugging them as she joined them on the march. One video also showed her joining in with a chant of “No justice, no peace”. See some of the posts below.

Protests around the world began last week after George Floyd was killed while being arrested by police in Minneapolis. One of the arresting officers, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, despite his pleas that he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers involved in Floyd’s arrest have also been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

At another Black Lives Matter protest in London on Wednesday (June 3), actor John Boyega told the crowd: “Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.”

He also told protestors that he didn’t “know if I’m going to have a career after” speaking out. Since footage of his speech circulated online, a number of directors have pledged their support to him, including JJ Abrams, Jordan Peele and Rian Johnson.