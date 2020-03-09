Madonna becomes latest artist to cancel shows due to coronavirus

News Music News

Madonna has become the latest high-profile musician to cancel live shows due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Promoter Live Nation has confirmed that her shows at Paris’ Le Grand Rex, scheduled for Tuesday (March 10) and Wednesday (March 11) will no longer take place, following the French government’s new ban on any public gathering of more than 1000 people.

It’s not the first time that dates on the Paris leg of the Madame X tour have been pulled. Madonna was forced to cancel her March 1 show at the same venue due to injuries she sustained in an on-stage fall the week before.

A number of musical events have been affected by the spread of COVID-19, with SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas the highest-profile cancellation.

Earlier today (March 9), the organiser of the festival admitted that the festival wasn’t covered by insurance for cancellation due to coronavirus.

The Austin, Texas festival was due to begin on Friday (March 13) and run until March 22, with attendees coming from all over the world.

Miami’s Ultra Music Festival has also been called off, while artists including Green DayBTSYungblud, and Mariah Carey have all cancelled dates in Asia over concerns about coronavirus.

Meanwhile, dates on Justin Bieber‘s ‘Changes’ tour have been downgraded from stadiums to arenas, supposedly due to ticket sales being impacted by coronavirus fears.
