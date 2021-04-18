Madonna calls for gun control in the US to be treated like “the new vaccination”

Madonna has called for gun control in the US to be treated like “the new vaccination” following the recent deaths of Adam Toledo and Daunte Wright.

Toledo, 13, was shot dead by a police officer in Chicago on March 29 after being chased down an alley by the officer. Wright, 20, was shot dead by a police officer in Minnesota on April 11 during a traffic stop. Both deaths have since prompted protests and greater demands for police and gun control reform.

Taking to Instagram last night (April 17), Madonna shared images and footage of herself stood by a pink wall covered with posters brandishing the hashtags “#GunControlNow” and “#WakeUpAmerica”.

“There’s a new Vaccination!! Its called GUN CONTROL!” she captioned one of the posts. “Should be mandatory. It will SAVE LIVES!”

In a second post, she wrote: “Adam Toledo was 13 years old, Daunte Wright was 20! The Officers who killed them are only being charged with manslaughter. This is insanity. Horrific. And yet it has become normalised in our society.”

She added: “Yes-people kill people, not guns. But the vast majority of people are not enlightened and guns are too easy to own. If they were outlawed then no one would feel the need to own a gun to protect themselves from those who have guns.

“As for Police killing innocent children. Shooting and suffocating and brutalising innocent people………… They should go immediately to jail for the rest of there lives. No trial, no corrupt justice system.”

Last week, Madonna hit back at an Instagram commenter and challenged them to spend a day in her life after they suggested the singer has no right to talk about gun control.

The singer hit out against the rise of gun violence in a post last Monday (April 12), following the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright – who was shot by police in Minnesota last weekend.

But it prompted immediate backlash from user KarenGayler, who said that Madonna should live in the “real world” and claimed that the singer used armed guards to protect herself and her family.

Hitting back at the suggestion, Madonna said: “Bitch I don’t have any security or armed guards around me.” Read the full post here.

