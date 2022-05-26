Madonna calls for gun control reform following Uvalde school shooting

Madonna has called on the US government to reform fire arm safety in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, which left 19 young children and two adults dead.

On Tuesday (May 24), an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, which teaches children aged seven to 10. Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that the suspect was later shot dead by responding law enforcement officials.

Following the attack, many figures from the entertainment world expressed their anger following the mass shooting including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Finneas, actor Chris Evans, Migos rapper Offset, Peter Frampton, Black Sabbath‘s Geezer Butler, Patton Oswalt, NBA star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and US President Joe Biden.

Now, Madonna has taken to Instagram to call for stricter gun control.

“I cannot imagine the heartache and heartbreak the parents of these 19 children must feel,” she wrote alongside a clip from her 2019 ‘God Control’ music video.

“I have children in elementary school and if they did not come home from school one day I don’t think I could survive.”

She questioned how the 18-year-old suspect “can purchase 2 automatic rifles on his birthday with no background check, no safety training, no questions asked?????”

“The NRA refuses to change its position and legislation cannot get one bill passed that requires tougher fire arm safety laws,” she continued. “In spite of the fact that there have been more gun deaths in America than there are days in this year. How is this possible???”

Madonna called on lawmakers to “protect our children,” urging them to “reduce firearm access to people who are at risk of harming themselves or others.”

“We need to insist on mandatory training for gun owners, the same way we require people to study and pass a test to get a drivers license,” she added. “A car is a potential weapon if not used properly. So is a gun!!! Hasn’t anyone drawn this correlation? If we can’t change the constitution we must beg law makers to pass gun reform NOW!!”

“How tragic is it that we have to beg to keep all children – all humans safe from gun violence??” she concluded. “No more words action only.”

Madonna has been previously outspoken on the subject before after the deaths of Adam Toledo and Daunte Wright last year.

“There’s a new Vaccination!! Its called GUN CONTROL!” she said at the time. “Should be mandatory. It will SAVE LIVES!”