Madonna cancels Lisbon gig 45 minutes before being due on stage

Madonna cancelled a show in Lisbon last night (January 20) 45 minutes before she was due on stage due to an ongoing injury.

The singer is currently on her ‘Madame X’ world tour in support of her June 2019 album. The tour includes a number of shows at the Coliseu dos Recreios venue in the Portuguese capital.

Last night’s show was officially cancelled at 7:45pm when ticketholders received an email from the venue.

“We regret to inform you that Madonna is unable to perform this evening,” the statement read, which went out 45 minutes before Madonna’s stage time at 8:30pm (via BBC).

Madonna later apologised to her fans for the cancellation in the below Instagram post, writing: “Sorry I had to cancel tonight but I must listen to my body and rest!!”

Referencing the “white port” that she drunk on stage at a previous Lisbon gig (“got me through the rest of the show!”), Madonna added that she hoped to see her fans at the next gig tomorrow night (January 21).

“See you on Tuesday fingers crossed,” she said.

Last week, Madonna shared a video showing how she was currently preparing for her live shows, captioning it: “How an injured Madame X warms up for a show… very carefully!”

Madonna has now cancelled eight tour dates on the ‘Madame X’ tour. Back in November, the singer told fans about the “overwhelming” pain that had forced her to axe three gigs in Boston.

Two dates from her New York residency were also pulled, with the venue confirming that the latter date was pulled as Madonna had been “dealing with a knee injury”.

Madonna will bring her ‘Madame X’ tour to the UK for a residency at the London Palladium from January 27.