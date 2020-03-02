Madonna cancels Paris gig following stage fall

Madonna was forced to cancel her show in Paris last night (March 1) due to injuries she sustained in an on-stage fall last week.

The singer is currently on the French leg of her ‘Madame X Tour’, with a series of dates taking place at Le Grand Rex in the capital city.

During her gig at the Parisian venue on Thursday (February 27), Madonna sustained an injury after falling on stage when “a chair was literally pulled out from underneath me by mistake and I landed on the floor on my tail bone”.

Advertisement

Writing to fans on Instagram, Madonna said that she managed to finish her subsequent performance on Saturday (February 29) “but just barely, because I hate disappointing” fans.

Madonna cancelled her gig at Le Grand Rex last night (March 1) due to her injuries. It’s the third Parisian show on the ‘Madame X Tour’ to be axed.

“Today even I can see that this broken doll held together with tape and glue, needs to stay in bed and rest for a few days so she can finish the tour with a smile on her face and in one piece,” she added about the cancellation.

The singer’s run at Le Grand Rex is set to continue tomorrow (March 3) before further shows on March 4, 7, 8, 10 and 11.

Advertisement

It comes after the singer’s London residency last month was affected by a string of cancelled shows.

Last month, Madonna praised Eminem for his recent support of imposing stronger gun control measures in the US.